PM agrees on new national multidimensional poverty line for 2021-25

Reporting on the draft decree on national multidimensional poverty standards for the 2021-25 period at the meeting, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) stressed that in order to achieve the poverty reduction goal, since 1993, Việt Nam had revised the national poverty line seven times.



The development of the national multidimensional poverty line in the 2021-25 period will serve as a basis for more accurate and comprehensive identification of poor households, near-poor households and other beneficiaries of national poverty reduction and social security policies, said the ministry.

According to MOLISA, the national multidimensional poverty line in the 2021-25 period will also serve as the basis for making policies, mechanisms and solutions to achieve multidimensional, inclusive and sustainable poverty reduction.

“Multidimensional poverty measurement criteria include sufficient income and access to basic social services to accurately identify poor and near-poor households, ensuring compliance with the methodology and multidimensional poverty nature,” said the ministry.

Also at the meeting, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development presented a report on the development of the national target programme on building new rural areas in the 2021-25 period.

Accordingly, the country will strive to have at least 1,776 communes meeting new rural standards in this period, bringing the total number of communes meeting the standards to 80 per cent from the current 62 per cent.

It is expected that the total mobilisation for the implementation of the programme will be more than VNĐ2,600 trillion, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the 2016-20 period.

PM Phucemphasised the request to improve the living standards of farmers and ethnic minorities.

He urged ministries and sectors to co-ordinate to review the programme and add more resources to best implement this programme.

The Government also considered and discussed the programme on making laws, ordinances and promulgating detailed regulations in 2021.

Earlier in the day, PM Phucurged all ministries, sectors and localities to start making efforts to fulfil all 2021 targets from the beginning of the year, including striving for economic growth of 6.5 per cent or even more.

Concluding the 1.5-day-long online meeting with provincial and city authorities across the country on Tuesday, the PM stressed that for stable and sustainable socio-economic development, a stable and sustainable macro foundation must be maintained.

“High inflation must not be allowed and great national balances must be preserved and cultivated,” he said.

The PM said it was especially important to clearly define the economic growth target.

Phucsaid the Government had submitted to the Politburo, the Central Party Committee and the National Assembly to agree a growth rate of about 6 per cent in 2021. But due to actual development, the Government and the Prime Minister set a target to strive in directing and achieving 6.5 per cent or higher, and at the same time preparing the foundation to accelerate growth in the period from 2022 onwards.

"We also need to note that the demand for economic growth in quantity must be closely linked with improving the quality of growth and accelerating economic restructuring,” he said.