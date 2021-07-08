PM agrees to give HCMC priority for vaccine distribution

The Prime Minister requested Ho Chi Minh City with the spirit of effectively fighting against the coronavirus epidemic to quickly prevent, control and repel the epidemic, but also create favorable condition for the operation of industrial parks, export processing zones, hi-tech parks, factories and production facilities.

Accordingly, these establishments which can meet the safety requirements for epidemic prevention and control will be allowed to be operated. Moreover, companies in industrial parks and export processing zones should cook and provide accommodation for workers in parks’ premises.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City has actively coordinated with relevant ministries, branches and localities to work on the plan of synchronous mobility solutions that are helping to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate freight transport between the southern metropolis and localities, especially provinces and cities in the region.

Furthermore, the city should encourage and create favorable conditions to effectively mobilize all legal resources in the society for epidemic prevention and control, especially the purchase of equipment and vaccines.

Ho Chi Minh City should also enhance the information of the disease to increase city dwellers’ awareness of Covid-19 so that they will effectively implement epidemic prevention and control measures.

The Prime Minister also assigned the Ministry of Health to give HCMC priority in the distribution of vaccines. The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Transport, and relevant ministries must work together to ensure social order and safety in HCMC during the implementation of Directive 16.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan