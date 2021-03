The PM’s Decision No. 345/QD-TTg came into force from March 12.



Giang was appointed by the PM as assistant to Deputy PM and FM Minh in December 2019.

With the appointment, the foreign ministry now has seven deputy ministers, namely Bui Thanh Son, Le Hoai Trung, Dang Minh Khoi, Nguyen Quoc Dung, To Anh Dung, Nguyen Minh Vu and Dang Hoang Giang.