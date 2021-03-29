PM approves Dien Bien Airport expansion project

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is the investor of the project which is estimated to cost VND1,547 billion (US$67 billion).



The Dien Bien Airport, 500 kilometers to the west of Hanoi, is the largest and the only commercial airport in the northwestern region of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The airport will be upgraded to receive large aircraft such as Airbus A320s and A321s and those with equivalent size.

The expansion project will be implemented in 34 months.

It was originally a military airport built in 1954. It began commercial operations in 1994. It has one 1,830-meter runway that can handle short-haul ATR72 and smaller aircraft. Its current capacity is 300,000 passengers per year.