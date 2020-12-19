PM approves list of priority technologies for research and development

These technologies belong to four areas namely digital technologies, physics, biotechnology, and energy and environment.

Specifically, digital technologies include artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data analytics, blockchain, cloud computing, quantum computing, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, intelligence-remediation-adaptation cyber security, and precision agriculture.

Physics includes robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing, nanotechnology, technology for designing and manufacturing micro and small satellites, and photonic technology.

Biotechnology includes synthetic biology, neurotechnology, stem cells, Enzyme technology, bioinformatics, biochip and biosensor, regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, next-generation sequencing.

Priority technologies in energy and environment include fuel cells, hydrogen energy, photovoltaics, advanced energy storage, carbon capture and storage, geothermal energy, smart grids.

Vietnamplus