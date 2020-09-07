PM approves US$116 mln investment in ID card project

The project goals are to create a unified database for ID card across the country, receive and manage ID card registration data automatically on the information technology infrastructure in order to serve storing, seeking, sharing and searching information quickly and conveniently.
Besides, the project also aims at improving the efficiency of the administration management for ID card, creating favorable conditions for citizens in implementing administrative procedures and civil transactions, heading toward E-Government, creating a breakthrough in socio-economic development in the whole country and contributing to effectively fight against the crime.
The project will be deployed and concentratively managed at the Ministry of Public Security, including hardware investment (biometric identification system, servers, workstations, peripheral devices, storage devices and security devices), software investment (commercial software, application software), training services, deploying and setting up infrastructure.
The project will be implemented from 2020 to 2022 at the Ministry of Public Security, the Police Department in provinces, districts and towns.
The total investment of the project is VND2,696 billion (nearly US$116 million) from the state budget.
