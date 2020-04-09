PM asks Dong Nai to focus on site clearance for Long Thanh airport

He emphasised that this is an important political mission for Dong Nai authorities and will contribute to building a large-scale national construction work.

The goal is to wrap up site clearance by 2025 or earlier, as set by the National Assembly, he said.

He said the implementation of the task has been slow, and requested local authorities focus on this task.

According to Dong Nai province's report, only VND1.7 trillion out of a total of VND17 trillion (US$723.6 million) allocated for the task has been disbursed so far.

He said that the National Assembly and the Government pay particular attention to progress at the airport, so Dong Nai needs to fully implement resettlement activities.

The PM asked the province to quickly complete the construction of resettlement areas.

He also requested ministries and departments to coordinate with Dong Nai to speed up site clearance, particularly the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Ministry of Finance.

Dong Nai has so far completed 99 percent of site clearance at resettlement sites.