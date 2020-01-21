PM asks for attention to remote, disaster-affected areas during Tet

Speaking at a meeting of the government’s standing members on January 20, PM Phuc applauded ministries, sectors and localities for their efforts and responsibility to carefully prepare for Tet.

He stressed the need to ensure production plans, supply of clean water in the Mekong Delta region, traffic safety, as well as social order and security during the Tet festival.

The government leader requested the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Trade Frauds and Counterfeits, border guards and market surveillance forces to take strong measures against trade frauds and smuggling.

Meanwhile, the banking sector was asked to ensure safe and convenient transactions for people.

PM Phuc also reminded the culture sector to well manage festivals after Tet.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has implemented measures to stabilize the goods market during the Tet festival. Accordingly, the quantity of reserve goods for Tet prepared by enterprises was reported to increase about 20-25 percent.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, provinces and cities nationwide have paid due attention to caring for policy beneficiaries, poor households and labourers.

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Hai Phong are expected to allocate VND830 billion , VND395 billion, and over VND207 billion for these activities, respectively.

The Ministry of Transport reported that the number of passengers travelling during the Tet holiday will increase by about 25-45 percent, with those traveling by air are forecast to reach 12 million, up 12 percent compared to last year’s festival.

The Ministry of Public Security said it has launched a month-long crack-down on criminals.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam reported that it has taken many measures to meet payments and smooth transactions at automatic teller machines (ATM) and other payment systems.

Vietnamplus