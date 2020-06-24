PM asks for renewable energy priority

Presiding over a regular Government meeting in Hanoi on Monday on the development mechanisms of power sources and networks, Phuc applauded efforts made by the electricity sector to ensure sufficient power supply for production and daily activities during the summer period.



“Power generation must follow market rules, so it is important to ensure competitive power prices,” Phuc said.

Phuc asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies to ensure power supply and the safety of electricity networks during national development.

The ministry was asked to develop detailed plans which clearly pointed out responsibilities of individuals or organisations in case the power supply was insufficient or disrupted.

Phuc also asked the ministry and relevant agencies, State-owned enterprises to co-operate to ensure progress of power projects.

He requested the acceleration of wind, liquefied natural gas and solar power projects in a transparent manner.

The prices of renewable energy have significantly dropped in recent times, raising competitiveness compared to traditional energy sources, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Provinces in Việt Nam now are not interested in coal-fired power plants due to environmental issues. Some coastal provinces want to develop gas-fired power plants with capacities of 3,000 MW or more.

According to the ministry, the engagement of different types of power plants was changing, ensuring the production of scientific, objective and comprehensive plans.

“National energy development planning must not simply be a combination of provinces’ recommendations,” a representative of the ministry was quoted by chinhphu.vn as saying.

Plans must be based on the demands of socio-economic development. All economic sectors, as well as both domestic and foreign investors, could help develop the country’s energy sector. The Government would offer mechanisms creating favourable conditions for investors.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade would soon submit a national power development plan from now to 2030 to the Prime Minister, in which mechanisms are included to develop power projects.

Also at the meeting, Prime Minister Phuc has asked Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to review recent hikes in household electricity bills following many complaints about potential mistakes by the State-owned power provider amidst higher power use during summer.

The Government leader stressed that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.