PM assures people of down pork price

He made the statement while presiding an online conference organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday in Hanoi to review the agriculture sector’s achievement in 2019 and tasks for the next year.

He affirmed to issue harsh penalty on those who speculate on pork.



PM Phuc highly valued the sector’s achievement in 2019 mentioning to the impact of African swine fever, which has led to the loss of millions of pigs in the country.

Pork prices accordingly climbed to two-year peak as African swine fever bit.

He strongly asked competent agencies to publicize that the country has 25 million pigs to deny the rumor that the country is running out of pork.

He announced that pigs price went down from VND90,000 to VND80,000 promising that pork price will continue dropping in the next time as the country will import more meat.

By VAN PHUC - Translated by UYEN PHUONG