PM attends ground-breaking, launch ceremonies of major southern expressways

The 23-km expressway will run from My Thuan Bridge 2 in the city’s Tan Hoa ward to the Cha Va intersection connecting with National Highway No 1 in Binh Minh town’s Thuan An commune.



It has total investment of VND4.8 trillion (US$209 million).



The speed limit will be 100 km/h. It will have four lanes in the first phase, allowing vehicles running at a speed of up to 80 km/h. The expressway is expected to be completed in 2022 and then come into operation a year later.



Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that when the project is finished next year, the HCMC-Trung Luong-My Thuan-Can Tho expressway will then be completed.



Over the years, he said, the Government and ministries and sectors have invested substantial resources in transport projects around the country.



He also revealed that construction of the first items at the Long Thanh International Airport will start on January 5.



On the same day, the PM also attended another ceremony to open the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway to traffic, which starts in Cai Be district and connects with the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway.



The project was launched in November 2009 and resumed in April 2019 after being postponed for 10 years. The 51-km expressway is now 75 percent completed, with a speed limit of 40 km/h set for vehicles of less than 16 seats and under 2.5 tonnes.



In his remarks, the Government leader said that despite the difficulties during project implementation, including changes in legal policies and the impact of Covid-19, Tien Giang province, the Ministry of Transport, relevant agencies, and the Deo Ca Group have managed to complete the project as scheduled.



He asked contractors and relevant agencies to speed up construction so it may be inaugurated between October and November this year.