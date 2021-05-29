PM calls for ongoing support from UK in low-carbon economy

PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Alok Sharma , British Cabinet Minister and President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26). (Photo: VNA)

During the reception, the PM called for the UK’s assistance in improving Vietnam’s climate change resilience, particularly for areas hard hit by climate change.

The PM also appealed to the UK to further help Vietnam access COVID-19 vaccines and consider the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine production technology.

The two sides compared notes on specific issues to further elevate the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership in the context of the world facing new challenges, especially climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinh suggested Sharma help accelerate the implementation of bilateral economic cooperation agreements and encourage British companies to invest in Vietnam, especially in fields where the UK possesses strengths, such as clean energy.

Severely affected by climate change, Vietnam has defined green growth as a central target and task in its sustainable development strategy despite a range of difficulties in resources, according to the PM.

It is transforming stably, harmoniously, appropriately, and effectively, with attention paid to jobs and living standards, he said, adding that the country has played an active and responsible role in cooperation and the implementation of relevant international commitments.

Vietnam also backs and appreciates the UK’s efforts in organising COP26 in the form of videoconference, he went on.

Chinh affirmed the country’s willingness to closely cooperate with the UK and partners to ensure the success of the conference, with stronger and more specific commitments to assisting developing countries in implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change, particularly in terms of financial access and technology transfer.

For his part, Sharma stressed that Vietnam is one of the British Government’s important partners in preparing for the conference, and lauded the country’s commitments and active participation in multilateral climate change forums as well as its efforts in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK will continue to support Vietnam in climate change response, including speeding up green energy development, he said.

Sharma conveyed the letter of invitation from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to PM Chinh to attend COP26, slated for November in the UK.

Vietnamplus