PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat

The following is the full translation of his message:

“Dear overseas Vietnamese compatriots,

"COVID-19 is a dangerous pandemic that has been spreading fast around the globe and developing more and more complicatedly and unpredictably.

“Our Party and State have issued drastic directions, synchronously and resolutely taken many early disease prevention solutions that have been applied at higher level than the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommendations. Vietnam has been taking control of the situation, achieving initial positive results with 50 percent of the infected people making a full recovery and, especially, no deaths so far, which has been highly valued by the WHO and the international community.

“Such results are thanks to the participation of the entire political system from the central to local levels; the tireless efforts of medical staff, officers and soldiers of the armed forces, others working in foreign affairs, information and communications, and organizations…; as well as the solidarity and unanimity to act together of the whole nation, including the extremely important contributions and donations of the overseas Vietnamese community.

“On behalf of the Party and State, I highly value your valuable and practical support and sharing, both materially and spiritually, for the prevention and control of the pandemic in the country in recent times. I appreciate that precious solidarity, kindness, support and assistance, and at the same time commend the efforts by the overseas Vietnamese, workers, students who are living, working and studying in other countries to overcome pandemic-caused difficulties, and comply with regulations of the host countries to protect themselves and the community. Those actions reflect the tradition of solidarity, patriotism, humanity and overcoming difficulties of our nation and our people.

“I welcome Vietnamese missions abroad for promptly, effectively and effectively implementing the task of protecting citizens and assisting the Vietnamese communities in foreign countries in the difficult period. They should continue making efforts and promoting the sense of responsibility and cooperation with the concerned agencies in the host countries, as well as ensure the rights, implement preventive measures and treat the disease for the local Vietnamese community. At the same time, the missions should continue reiterating Vietnam’s positive spirit and responsibility to the international community, and further their efforts to coordinate actions and share difficulties with all countries to soon win the COVID-19 fight.

“Compatriots,

“Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong had an appeal: “The whole Vietnamese nation, please join efforts to overcome all difficulties and challenges to beat the COVID-19 pandemic!” In response to this call, with the tradition of patriotism, solidarity, and compassion, I urge our compatriots abroad to continue to unite, join hands and stand side by side with the country and the people at home to prevent and combat the pandemic; as well as raise responsibility, and uphole the spirit of 'protecting yourself is protecting your family and society'; while strictly complying with preventive measures and regulations of the host countries, especially social distance and travel restrictions.

"The fight against the COVID-19 is still facing a lot of hardships and difficulties ahead, requiring more efforts from all of us, including the overseas Vietnamese community. With positive initial results in disease prevention and control, together with the unanimity of compatriots and soldiers nationwide as well as our compatriots abroad, we will certainly win the pandemic.

"I wish you solidarity, health and success.

Sincerely,

Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.