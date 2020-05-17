PM cuts ribbon to launch temple dedicated to President Ho’s ancestors

Located to the south of Chung Mountain, the ancestral temple is constructed on a ground of 83.63 hectares.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Phuc hailed Nam Dan as a land with cultural and historical richness where many extraordinary and noble people were born. He asked local young people to preserve and uphold the academic tradition of their forebears.



The temple symbolizes a popular Vietnamese saying “When you drink water, remember the source,” the prime minister said, adding that it will serve as a historical place for people to pay tribute and show gratitude towards President Ho Chi Minh and his ancestors for their contributions to the nation.



On the same day, Prime Minister Phuc attended the launch of a monument built by cooperatives and cooperative alliance across Vietnam to show respect for President Ho Chi Minh.



Construction of the monument began at Kim Lien special national relic site in Lang Sen 3 village, Kim Lien commune in August last year, aiming to mark the late president’s 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2020). It has a total investment of VND8 billion (US$343,000).