PM demands urgent actions in response to powerful storm Vamco

The dispatch noted that Storm Vamco is currently stronger than previously forecast and predicted to directly affect northern and central areas of the central region on November 14 and 15.



Requesting focus on measures to cope with this storm, the PM asked ministries, sectors, and related localities to continue calling on vessels at sea to move out of dangerous areas and take shelter while ensuring safety for people and vehicles involved in oil and gas exploration and exploitation, aquaculture, fishing, and other activities at sea.



He ordered the evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas at sea and in coastal places, as well as the reinforcement of houses, offices, schools, healthcare establishments, and other structures in the mainland and the islands of Ly Son, Cu Lao Cham, and Con Co.



PM Phuc also asked authorities to take measures to protect dykes, reservoirs, dams, and important infrastructure facilities, operate irrigation and hydropower reservoirs safely, and minimise people and vehicles moving in areas forecast to be hit by the storm.



Additionally, ministries, sectors, and localities also have to ready forces, vehicles, and equipment to deal with any circumstances that may happen, according to the dispatch.



The provinces from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh have reportedly issued bans on vessels at sea. Meanwhile, eight localities from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai plan to evacuate about 86,000 households with 315,000 people from areas vulnerable to deep flooding, flash floods, and landslides to safer places.



At 10am on November 14, the eye of Storm Vamco was about 420km to the east-southeast of Quang Tri province and 300km away from the coast from Da Nang city to Thua Thien-Hue province. It sustained winds of up to 135-165km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



From 10am to 10pm on November 14, the storm is expected to move west-northwest at about 20km per hour. At 10pm on the day, its centre will be on the sea area off the coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai provinces, with the strongest winds of 115-135km per hour.



Between 10am on November 14 and 10am on November 15, Vamco will move west-northwest at some 20km per hour and gradually weaken. At 10am on November 15, its centre will be on the coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai with the strongest winds of 90-100km per hour.



Between 10am on November 15 and 10am on November 16, it will keep moving west-northwest at some 15-20km per hour and hit the mainland areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Nam and abate into a tropical depression and then a low-pressure area.