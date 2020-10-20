PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

During an online meeting with the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the PM asked ministries, agencies, and localities to remain vigilant and strictly comply with prevention measures to avert a new outbreak.

They were also directed to properly manage quarantine facilities, especially those providing paid services.

Heads of localities and establishments were held responsible to the PM and authorities for the COVID-19 fight and will be strictly punished for any local transmission.

Relevant units were assigned to ask short-term visitors to limit their use of public services such as karaoke and bars, and refrain from festivals.

The Health Ministry must regularly monitor efforts at hospitals and medical establishments, propose immigration management models, and offer periodic COVID-19 testing to staff at border gates and airports and others in regular contact with foreigners.

The sector has been tasked with expanding remote health check-up services, improving the capacity of medical staff and preventive medicine, cooperating in vaccine research, speeding up rapid testing, and staying ready to instruct residents on how to protect themselves.

Leaders of localities from the central to grassroots level must be ready with scenarios when contingencies happen, as winter is coming.

People in Hanoi and HCM City were also urged to wear masks when outdoors or on public vehicles.

The Ministries of Transport, Health, and Foreign Affairs are responsible for creating favourable conditions for welcoming overseas Vietnamese home, while the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Government Office will tackle difficulties in providing relief aid to those hit by the pandemic.

Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long reported that Vietnam has gone 47 consecutive days without any local COVID-19 transmission. It has so far confirmed 1,134 infections.

Since April, 221 flights have brought 46,058 Vietnamese citizens home, with 212 of them, on 43 flights, testing positive.

Vietnamplus