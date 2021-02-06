PM gives green light to Tan Phu - Bao Loc expressway construction project

The project will be put into investment in the 2021-2025 period under the public private partnership (PPP) format with support from the Government.



The provincial People’s Committee will be responsible for mobilizing legal funds to ensure enough money from the local budget.

The Ministry of Transport has been asked to coordinate with the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province and relevant departments to evaluate comprehensive effects of the construction investment project of Tan Phu - Bao Loc expressway to the other BOT (Build–operate–transfer) works that have been invested and the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway.

The Ministry also must cooperate with relevant units to study the implementation of sections of Dau Giay-Tan Phu and Bao Loc-Lien Khuong expressways.

The Lam Dong Province’s government has to complete the pre-feasibility study report of the Tan Phu - Bao Loc expressway construction investment project in March; and take a responsibility for choosing investors and prestigious credit agencies.

The Tan Phu-Bao Loc expressway is part of the Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway, comprising Dau Giay-Tan Phu, Tan Phu-Bao Loc and Bao Loc-Lien Khuong sections. The 67km-long road has four lanes with a total cost of more than VND18, 000 billion (US$780 million).





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh