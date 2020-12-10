PM gives nod to construction of Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Transport to collect opinions from relevant units, to assess the pre-feasibility study report on the expressway project formed by the People’s Committee of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.



In October, the authorities of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province sent the investment policy of the first phase of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project under the public-private partnership format and build-operate-transfer contract.

The expressway will have a length of 53.7km, including the 34.2 kilometer section in Dong Nai Province and another of 19.5 kilometers in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The project requires an estimated investment of more than VND19 trillion (US$821.6 million). Of which, some VND6.670 trillion will be from the State budget.





By Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh