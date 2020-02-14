PM hails EP’s approval of free trade agreement with Vietnam

At a reception in Hanoi on February 13 for head of the EU delegation to Vietnam, Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, the PM thanked the Ambassador for his effort to push for the approval of the two agreements.

He affirmed that the Government, ministries and sectors of Vietnam will do their best to deliver on their commitments under the agreements, which will benefit both sides.

PM Phuc informed the guest that he had instructed ministries and agencies to quickly proceed with internal procedures for early submission of the two agreements to the National Assembly for ratification. According to him, the NA is scheduled to consider and ratify the two agreements in the upcoming session.

The PM asked the EU to help Vietnam enhance its capacity in implementing the agreements. He affirmed that Vietnam always supports and creates the best possible conditions for EU investors to do business in the country.

He said Vietnam is serving as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, which is an opportunity to promote EU-ASEAN relations.

Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti attributed the result to the joint efforts of both sides, noting that the high approving votes demonstrated the EU’s positive assessment for Vietnam and trust in the country’s reform process. He appreciated Vietnam’s cooperation in addressing recommendations and issues of the EU’s concern.

The EU commits to work closely with Vietnam to ensure success of the deals’ implementation, he said, adding that the EU will work to popularize the two agreements and the benefits that they will bring about among the people and business community in 27 member states.

The EU diplomat asked Vietnam to spread the word about the agreements to its people and businesses.