PM: HCMC must regain position as economic locomotive of country

While lauding the city for its drastic efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and new business models, the Government leader said the local economic growth of 1.03 percent in the first quarter of the year is too low.

He affirmed the city’s important role and position in the national economic and asked it to make greater efforts in socio-economic development.

The PM appreciated the resolve of the city’s Party organisation, administration and people to strive for a growth rate of over 6 percent in 2020, saying that if HCMC is able to achieve this target, the national economy could grow 5 percent, the highest in the region.

PM Phuc also urged the city to accelerate the disbursement public investment capital, saying that its low disbursement could be a bottleneck in socio-economic development.

Highlighting the advantage as a safe destination for investment of Vietnam and HCMC in particular, the PM asked the city to seize the golden opportunity to attract investment, especially hi-tech investment projects.

Touching upon outstanding problems in the city, PM Phuc pointed to its dropping position in PCI (Provincial Competitiveness Index) rankings. Other issues that need prompt attention included serious traffic congestion, air pollution, flooding, and threats to social order such as robbery and burglary.

Regarding directions and tasks for the time ahead, he required the city to quickly take measures to address difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and improve its competitive capacity and business environment.

The Government leader also set the orientation for the southern hub to become a modern, smart and green city.

The municipal People’s Committee reported that the main tasks for the city will be continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while implementing a plan to support enterprises until the end of the year. The plan focuses on helping enterprises maintain production and business activities while ensuring safety, cut production costs, renovate technology and restore production after the pandemic.