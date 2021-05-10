PM holds emergency online conference on COVID-19 control

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs an urgent video conference on May 9 on how to respond to the latest COVID-19 resurgence in the country. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference was organised after the PM inspected pandemic prevention and control work in the southwestern border provinces. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, joined the meeting from Hanoi, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh from Tay Ninh province, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh accompanied Chinh from An Giang.



At the event, PM Chinh underlined the growing complexity of the current COVID-19 outbreak, with a very high risk of the coronavirus spreading nationwide.



There were localities lowering guards against the virus and not prepared themselves with suitable response scenarios, he said, emphasising that local leaders will be held accountable for leaving the pandemic out of control or stagnant economy in their localities.

The PM also noted the threat from illegal entry across the border while the pandemic is ravaging neighbouring countries, and demanded strict control of entry and residency.



Voicing his concern over the spread of misinformation on COVID-19 response efforts and vaccination on social media which has created public concern, Chinh urged the mass media, the Party Central Committee’s Commission of Mass Mobilisation and Commission of Education and Communication to intervene to end the issue.



He stressed that if the pandemic spreads across the country, it would affect the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 – 2026 tenure and this academic year, therefore, all local administrations, organisations and units must strictly and drastically comply with instructions of the Party and the Government regarding COVID-19 control and ensure social security and order.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)



The PM also pointed to the need to prepare accommodations and treatment facilities for a 30,000-case scenario.



He asked all cities and provinces to come up with plans to ensure safety for the upcoming elections, and the completion of the 2020-21 school year while ministries must collaborate more closely to combat the virus.



The Ministries of National Defence, Public Security and Health were also asked to send more personnel and supplies to support border provinces, particularly those in the southwest.



According to the Health Ministry's statistics, 257 new infections had been detected in 26 cities and provinces from April 29 to 12:00 May 9. Meanwhile, during only the past week, a total of 515 people entered Vietnam illegally from Laos, Cambodia and China. The actual number is likely to be even higher.