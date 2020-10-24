PM honours General Department of Defence Intelligence

Since it was founded 75 years ago, the General Department of Defence Intelligence has fulfilled its mission as a strategic intelligence unit of the Party and State and a specialised arm of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, PM Phuc said in his remarks at a Hanoi ceremony to present the honour and mark the agency’s 75th founding anniversary (October 25, 1945).



He urged the General Department of Defence Intelligence to constantly promote its working-class nature and revolutionary spirit, put all of its operational orientations and activities under the leadership of the Party, and preserve the special trust of leaders of the Party, State and armed forces.



It must grasp and creatively implement the Party’s views and policies in defence and military affairs in order to keep leaders of the Party, State, Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence, and other ministries and localities fully informed about the situation and help them fully handle emerging issues, the PM said.



The government leader added that the agency should also take measures to develop a leaner force of skilled, professional, and effective intelligence agents with firm political bravery and strategic vision.