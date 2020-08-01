PM inspects construction progress of Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway

It was his third visit to the site since the project resumed in March 2019.

A member of the management board of the Trung Luong - My Thuan BOT JSC said the work has been nearly 60 percent completed, up 20 percent from March 2020. The full completion is expected later this year, as directed by the PM.

PM Phuc said the work is significant for residents in the Mekong Delta and for regional socio-economic development.

The Ministry of Transport was asked to launch My Thuan Bridge project as soon as possible, as well as a highway linking My Thuan and Can Tho, consider Can Tho - Ca Mau route, and complete a 365-km section from HCMC to Trung Luong - My Thuan - Can Tho - Ca Mau.

He directed the Ministry of Transport to submit plans on the toll booth on the expressway to the PM next week for consideration.

Vietnamplus