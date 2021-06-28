PM inspects Covid-19 prevention and control in Binh Duong

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government delegation inspected Covid-19 prevention and control, and treatment at Binh Duong General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP) Binh Duong should actively roll out the present Covid-19 prevention and control measures, he said, suggesting the province impose social distancing and maintain on-the-spot production and business at the same time.

Reiterating the dual goals of pandemic containment and socio-economic development, Chinh asked the province to take suitable quarantine measures and pilot home quarantine for F1 cases.

Although the changes are important, they must be carried out in line with regulations, the leader said.

Earlier the same day, Chinh and the Government delegation inspected Covid-19 prevention and control, and treatment at the Binh Duong General Hospital in Hiep Thanh ward, Thu Dau Mot city.

Local medical facilities are providing treatment for 228 Covid-19 patients, including 226 cases found in the community, one relapse case from the central province of Khanh Hoa, and one imported case.

He also visited a factory of Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) at the My Phuoc 2 Industrial Park in Ben Cat town, where he lauded the company for its pandemic response and efforts in maintaining production.