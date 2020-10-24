PM instructs building new decree on mobilizing donations to support needy people

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Finance to quickly build a new decree to replace the old No. 64/2008/NĐ-CP dated May 14, 2008 of the Government.



The decree should encourage and honor individuals and organizations to promote the national solidarity and support people to overcome difficulties resulted from natural disasters, fires, serious incidents as well as to support patients suffering from fatal diseases and soon resume their lives.

The people’s committees of provinces and cities throughout the country must coordinate closely with the Fatherland Front Committee at the same level , the Red Cross and relevant units to instruct and support individuals and organizations to implement contribution activities.

Many local and international organizations have handed over donations of cash and goods to help flood victims in the central region. Pop singer Thuy Tien is one of the outstanding persons, she has raised more than VND100 billion (US$4.1 million) after a few days of calling on people’s contribution. She spent several days to visit and give donations to people in the flood-hit areas.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh