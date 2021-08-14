PM launches emulation movement for concerted efforts in Covid-19 combat

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council in Hanoi on August 14 (Photo: VNA)

The campaign was launched at the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council in the 2021 - 2026 tenure in Hanoi on August 14.

PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the council, said the Covid-19 pandemic, with the emergence of new variants that are more contagious and dangerous, has been developing complicatedly in many localities, causing serious impacts on the society, economy, and people’s life. It may prolong and is posing major challenges to the pandemic fight and socio-economic recovery efforts.

He asked authorities at all levels, organisations, agencies, localities, and people across the country to focus on the key tasks of encouraging all people to actively join the Covid-19 fight so as to successfully contain the virus transmission and protect people’s health and lives, while promoting production and business activities to help boost economic recovery and development, create resources for the combat, and guarantee social security, especially for the disadvantaged.

The Government leader expressed his belief that with the common efforts and the unanimity of the entire Party, people, and army, along with support from overseas Vietnamese and the international community, the country will definitely defeat the pandemic and soon return to the new normal.

At the meeting, the PM’s decision on appointments of officials to the Central Emulation and Rewards Council was announced.

Accordingly, the council comprises 19 members. Its vice chairpersons are President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra, and President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Dinh Khang.

Participants also discussed draft working regulations of the council, task performance outcomes in the first seven months of 2021, and the key duties for the remaining months of this year.

Vietnamplus