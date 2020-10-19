  1. National

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart

SGGP
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a red-carpet welcome reception for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on October 19.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gets a red carpet welcome.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gets a red carpet welcome.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc believed that the visit will open a new chapter in Vietnam-Japan relations.
For his part, PM Yoshihide Suga said that his visit aims to boost bilateral cooperation and bring the relationship of the two countries to new height.
This is his first official trip abroad as prime minister and the second consecutive time that a Japanese prime minister has chosen Vietnam as the first overseas trip in his new job. 
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 1
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 2
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 3 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the welcome ceremony 
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 4 Leaders of the two nations attend a discussion in the Presidential Palace.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 5
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 6
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 7
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 8 PM Yoshihide Suga pays a visit to  Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 9
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 10
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 11 A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on investment and development cooperation is signed by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and General Director of AEONMALL Vietnam Co. Ltd. Tetsuyuki Nakagawa .
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 12 Both leaders witness the exchange of 12 documents/Memoranda of Cooperation between ministries, branches, localities, and businesses of the two countries.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 13 At the press conference
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 14 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the press conference.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 15 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at the press conference.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 16 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi on October 18, begining his official visit to Vietnam.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 17
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 18 Minister, Chairman of the Office of the Government Mai Tien Dung (R) receives Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart ảnh 19 Vietnamese youth welcome Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

By Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more