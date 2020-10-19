PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs welcome ceremony for his Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc believed that the visit will open a new chapter in Vietnam-Japan relations.



For his part, PM Yoshihide Suga said that his visit aims to boost bilateral cooperation and bring the relationship of the two countries to new height.

This is his first official trip abroad as prime minister and the second consecutive time that a Japanese prime minister has chosen Vietnam as the first overseas trip in his new job.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the welcome ceremony Leaders of the two nations attend a discussion in the Presidential Palace. PM Yoshihide Suga pays a visit to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on investment and development cooperation is signed by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and General Director of AEONMALL Vietnam Co. Ltd. Tetsuyuki Nakagawa . Both leaders witness the exchange of 12 documents/Memoranda of Cooperation between ministries, branches, localities, and businesses of the two countries. At the press conference Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the press conference. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at the press conference. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi on October 18, begining his official visit to Vietnam. Minister, Chairman of the Office of the Government Mai Tien Dung (R) receives Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko. Vietnamese youth welcome Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.





By Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh