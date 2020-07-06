PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart

The two-day visit is taking place after the two countries have initially controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first visit by a foreign high-ranking leader to Vietnam since the start of the COVID-19, proving the Vietnam-Laos special relations.

Within the framework of the visit, PM Phuc and his guest on July 5 held talks, sharing information and experience in the pandemic fight and discussing measures to intensify bilateral cooperation.

The host welcomed the achievements recorded by the Lao party and people and expressed his belief that the country will soon overcome the consequences of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the guest expressed his joy at visiting Vietnam again right after COVID-19 is well controlled, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s great achievements.

The Lao leader thanked Vietnam for providing medical equipment and sending experts to help Laos in the fight. He conveyed regards from Lao Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachit and National Assembly President Pany Yathotou to their Vietnamese counterparts Nguyen Phu Trong and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

The two PMs stressed that in the immediate future, efforts should be exerted to push up the trade of goods and services as well as the people-to-people exchanges, consider to reopen air routes at an earliest possible time, resume high-level visits and contacts and those of other levels, and intensify the exchange of information and sharing of experience on socio-economic development of each country.

The two sides also agreed to accelerate the effective implementation of the agreements signed and intensify the bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence, security, economy, trade, investment and finance.

They exchanged ideas on a number of international and regional issues of mutual concern, and agreed to continue closely coordinating within the framework of various forums.

The Lao leader congratulated Vietnam on successfully holding the 36th ASEAN Summit and upholding its role as the ASEAN Chair, and affirmed that Laos will continue supporting Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese PM thanked Laos for its coordination that contributes to the common efforts in building an ASEAN community powerful, cohesive and responsive.

The two sides also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability and respect to law, especially the UNCLOS 1982.

The Lao leader is scheduled to tour a number of production and service establishments on July 6.