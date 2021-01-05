PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc kicks off construction of Long Thanh Int’l Airport



Transport infrastructure is the bloodline of the socio-economic development, ensuring the security and defence of the country. The new airport will create advantages to promote domestic and international air routes, meet the demand for air travel rise and reduce pressure for Tan Son Nhat Airport which has been overloaded for years when putting into operation, emphasized PM at the groundbreaking ceremony.



Last November, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a decision No. 1777/QĐ - TTg approving the first phase of the Long Thanh Airport’s construction project which will be started from 2020-2025 at an investment capital of VND109,000 billion (US$4.7 billion). Long Thanh Airport will be designed as a 4F class airport under the criteria of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The first phase of the project has been officially started at the kick-off meeting. The initiation stage is divided into four sub-ones, representing building tasks of a runway which is 4,000 meters long and 75 meters wide; airport operating area; controlled airspace, passenger and cargo terminals and other facilities with a capacity of 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo a year.

Long Thanh International Airport covering on an area of around 5,000 hectares is designed to serve 100 million passengers and 5 tons of cargo a year. It is one of the key national project, aiming at developing the aviation industry and connecting Vietnam with the world.

In order to develop the project, the Dong Nai Province’s authorities has revoked more than 5,364.21 hectares of land, including the building of two household resettlement areas covering on an area of 364.21 hectares for affected households with total investment capital of VND22,856 billion (US$985.7 million).

The provincial People’s Committee has disburted VND7,427 billion (US$320 million) for the revocation of land, relocation compensation and the construction of resettlement areas from 2018 to 2020, accounted for 40.8 percent of the total amount of VND18, 195 billion.

As of present, Dong Nai Province authorities handed over nearly 2,600 hectares of land to the Southern Airport Authority for construction of the Long Thanh airport. Construction of the airfield is expected to be finished late 2025. Total investment for the project is set to cost US$16 billion.



By Tien Minh, Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh