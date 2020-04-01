PM officially declares national COVID-19 epidemic

The decision stated that the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) was first found in the country on January 23.

COVID-19 has been classified as a Group A infectious disease, which poses the risk of becoming a global pandemic through transmission from person to person, the decision noted.

It stipulates specific solutions and measures to cope with the pandemic under the Law on Infectious Diseases, including setting up a steering committee for prevention, introducing health quarantining, monitoring affected areas, mobilising resources within society to fight the epidemic, promoting international cooperation, and setting up emergency hospitals when required.

The decision comes into effect on April 1.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government agencies, people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, health facilities, organizations, and individuals must strictly follow directions from the Party Central Committee Secretariat, the Politburo, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Combating COVID-19.

As at the morning of April 1, Vietnam had 212 cases of infection, with 60 patients having recovered, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Vietnamplus