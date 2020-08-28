PM orders accelerating visa grant to foreign experts, investors

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 27 asked ministries and agencies to closely monitor and accelerate granting of visas to foreign experts and investors. (Photo: SGGP)

At a meeting with representatives from a number of ministries, agencies and localities, the Government leader proposed resuming commercial flights to certain countries with high Covid-19 safety indexes, stressing the need to seek all possible ways to support the national economy.

He urged the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministry of Health in devising a plan on Covid-19 treatment fee collection.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to fly home Vietnamese stranded abroad, and bring foreign experts and investors to Vietnam in an appropriate and flexible manner.

Great efforts are needed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, and the widespread closures of businesses, as well as unemployment at the same time, the PM emphasised, suggesting extending the social welfare package.

If business and production would not be promoted and job issues would not be addressed, high unemployment rate is visible, causing social disorder, the leader warned.

He reiterated basic measures in the fight like wearing face masks in public places and avoid mass gatherings, while highlighting international cooperation in vaccine research.

The PM cited a survey conducted by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education as saying that 97 percent of the respondents expressed their support for guidelines and measures adopted by the Government, the PM and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Phuc lauded efforts in dealing with outbreaks in 15 localities, including Da Nang, Ha Nam, Hai Duong, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Khanh Hoa and Quang Nam.

Pointing to the latest local transmission in the northern province of Ha Nam, he asked ministries and agencies, especially the health ministry, to stay vigilant during the combat.