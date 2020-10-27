PM orders nation to brace for approaching storm

As of 10 am on October 26, Molave, which is numbered 9th in Vietnam this year, was some 620 km east-northeast of Song Tu Tay Island, with winds of up to 135 km/h, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



It is expected that by 10 am on October 28, the storm’s eye will be right over waters close to the coastline from Da Nang city south to Phu Yen province, with winds in the eye reaching 100-135 km/h and gust of up to 167-183km per hour.



After making landfall in the central region, the storm will weaken to a tropical low-pressure system.



Heavy rains will blanket central localities from October 27 to 29, according to the centre.



In his dispatch, the PM asked ministries, agencies, and localities to give top priority to ensuring the safety of life and property.



Efforts should be taken to evacuate residents and vehicles from dangerous areas. Ships should not go out to sea.



Localities were requested to outline plans regarding food, medicine, and essential items for areas prone to flooding. Human resources, vehicles, and equipment must be ready for emergencies.



The National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Public Security must stand ready to support localities to evacuate local people and carry out search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, and media agencies have been ordered to improve communications work to raise public awareness about the storm.