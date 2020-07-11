PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately

Since the first days of the pandemic combat, the Government leader has ordered flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in that country, and asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoLISA), ambassadors and Vietnamese representative offices abroad to do their utmost in citizen protection.



According to Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, 16 of the 219 Vietnamese labourers in the host country tested positive for the coronavirus virus and 20 were suspected to have the virus late June. They have been quarantined and treated in line with local regulations.

The number of infections among the Vietnamese guest workers rose to 112 in early July.

After learning about the situation, the MoLISA on July 3 proposed relevant ministries and agencies create favourable conditions for employers to bring the labourers home as they desired.

It also asked Lilama 10 JSC, Tan Dai Loi Ltd., Co. and CM Vietnam JSC that have labourers infected with the virus to work with main investors and contractors to suspend work at the construction sites, guide employees how to protect themselves from the disease, and put forth measures to ensure rights of their labourers.

At the meeting, Thanh urged the Ministry of Transport to consider direct flights to bring the Vietnamese workers home, which will be financed by the companies and contractors.