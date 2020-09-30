PM orders to start work on Mai Son - National Highway 45 expressway

The expressway is part of the 654-km North-South Expressway, which stretches from the northern mountainous province of Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau. The construction of two other parts of the expressway - the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet stretch in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and the Phan Thiet-Dau Giay stretch in the southern province of Dong Nai - also kicked off on the same day.

The three sub-projects cost about VND37 trillion (US$1.59 billion) in total and are expected to be open to traffic in late 2022.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Phuc said the simultaneous start of the construction of the three sub-projects of the North-South Expressway and efforts to get the construction of five remaining sub-projects underway in October are important for the country’s transport sector.

When all of these sub-projects are completed, Vietnam will have close to 2,000 km of expressways, he added.

Praising efforts that helped complete 93 percent of site clearance work along the North-South Expressway, the PM underscored the prompt implementation of socio-economic development measures in involved localities and the connection of industrial parks to the expressway.

Thanh Hoa authorities, meanwhile, pledged to create the best conditions possible regarding land, materials, and security for contractors to finish their tasks.

The North-South Expressway master plan has 11 sub-projects, with three set to be funded by the State budget. Once completed, it will be backbone road infrastructure connecting the entire country.

The Mai Son - National Highway 45 expressway covers 63.37 km and crosses the provinces of Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa. It is set to have six lanes and a designed speed limit of 120 km/h.

Vietnamplus