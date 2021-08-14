PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Japanese Ambassador

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

PM Chinh congratulated the Japanese Government and people on successfully organising the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He spoke highly of and thanked Japanese businesses for sharing difficulties with Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19 and socio-eocnomic development, as well as their contributions to the country’s Covid-19 vaccine fund.

The PM wanted the two sides to coordinate closely to increase meetings and exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, in a bid to deepen the extensive strategic partnership in the new context.

The Vietnamese Government always sympathises and shares difficulties with foreigners in Vietnam, including Japanese citizens and businesses, he said, affirming that the Government, ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam will accompany and implement all possible solutions to assist foreign enterprises, including Japanese firms, in overcoming difficulties and maintaining production and supply chains.

PM Chinh thanked the Japanese Government and people for their valuable assistance to Vietnam in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially their donation of millions of vaccines doses.

Amid complicated and rapid developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Chinh proposed Ambassador Yamada suggest the Government and relevant agencies of Japan to continue providing and transfer vaccines to Vietnam, and promote cooperation in production and transfer of Covid-19 vaccine and treatment drug production technology to the country.

He also proposed Japan give judicial assistance to, remove difficulties for and ensure a stable life for Vietnamese citizens in the East Asian nation.

Ambassador Yamada held that the Japan-Vietnam extensive strategic partnership has been deepened.

He highly evaluated the efforts of the Government and localities of Vietnam in implementing the dual goal and expressed his belief that Vietnam will soon reap positive achievements.

The diplomat affirmed that the Japanese Government advocates providing assistance in all aspects for Vietnam in the current situation.

He cited a survey conducted by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) as saying that Vietnam will become the most attractive destination for foreign investors in the post-pandemic period.

Ambassador Yamada appreciated the PM, ministries and sectors’ move to promptly remove difficulties for foreign enterprises, including those from Japan.

However, the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in Vietnam has affected the inflow of Japanese investment and production activities of Japanese enterprises in the Southeast Asian country as well as global supply chains of Japanese firms, he said.

The diplomat expressed his wish that the Government, ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam continue creating favourable conditions and solve difficulties caused by Covid-19 and assist Japanese companies in pandemic prevention and control, and maintaining stable business and production activities.

PM Chinh believed that with the concerted efforts and support of the governments, businesses and people of the two countries, both Vietnam and Japan will soon overcome difficulties and their friendship and cooperative ties will further develop in a more practical and effective manner.

Vietnamplus