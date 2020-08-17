



Notably, the total investment capital was submitted by a private enterprise and it was reduced over VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) compared with the previous invetsment searching of the Ministry of Transport.The representative of the Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) said that the Dong Dang - Tra Linh expressway has just been adjusted to connect to the Huu Nghi - Chi Lang expressway route towards Tan Thanh border gate.As the new plan, its length was reduced from 144 kilometers to 115 kilometers, and the cross-section of this expressway was also reduced from 22 meters to 17 meters.The investment progress of the project was also pushed up before 2030 instead of after 2030.The consulting unit also said that the technology application into cross-mountain tunnel construction would also help to reduce investment costs.According to the approval decision, the Dong Dang - Tra Linh expressway project has a total length of 115 kilometers with the scale of four lanes and the maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour.The first phase of project is expected to carry out from 2020 to 2024 and the second phase will be implemented after 2025. The Prime Minister has assigned the Cao Bang Provincial People's Committee to sign project contracts with investors.Cao Bang Province invited Deo Ca Group to participate in the project research under the form of public - private partnership (PPP).

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong