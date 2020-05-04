PM Phuc attends launching ceremony to protect to preserve historical relic

The project, which also include the construction of a 3.5-km road linking a highway to the 30,700-sq.-m relic site, totally costs VND427 billion (US$18.6 million ). The site will house an exhibition centre with many historical objects locally unearthed to be put on show.



Speaking at the ceremony, PM Phuc recalled the three glorious military victories against foreign invaders on the Bach Dang river section which runs through the locality. He described the one in 1288 against the Yuan-Mongol army as representing the power of the people’s war, heroism, staunch will and solidarity of the Vietnamese nation.

The Cao Quy relic, together with others related to the Tran dynasty in nearby Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces, serves as a source of invaluable material for deeper research into Vietnam’s history, the leader said.

He also spoke highly of the important role and work by historians and archaeologists for their discovery of the site and studies into the part of history which it relates to.

The site was recently discovered with many trunks planted on the bed inclined to the upper reaches of the river. Historians believe this is the tactic of the Tran dynasty to defeat the fleet of the invading Yuan-Mongol army.