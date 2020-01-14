PM presents Tet gifts to policy beneficiary, poor households in Can Tho

He extended his Tet greetings to the locals and affirmed the Party and State have always paid attention to helping the working class, policy beneficiary families and needy households enjoy a cosy Tet.



The PM asked local authorities at all levels to do more for every family in the locality to have a happy and safe Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

On the occasion, PM Phuc visited and presented gifts to the family of wounded soldier Huynh Thi Kieng in Can Tho city.

Also the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended a programme to present gifts to policy beneficiary families, the poor, victims of Agent Orange and needy workers on the occasion of the Tet festival in the northern province of Hai Duong.

The programme was organised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, Vietnam Red Cross Society in collaboration with the provincial Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee.

During the programme, a total of 350 gift packages were presented to policy beneficiary families, the poor, victims of Agent Orange and needy workers.

On the occasion, Minh visited and present Tet gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers Nguyen Thi My and Pham Thi Ken in Thach Khoi ward, Hai Duong city.