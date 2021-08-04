PM proposes presenting Feat Order to police officer who dies on duty

Senior Lieutenant Phan Tan Tai, of the drug crime investigation police team under the city’s Department of Public Security, and his colleagues found a man violating Covid-19 prevention and control regulations on August 2 night as he was out on the street unnecessarily.

Suspecting the man had used drugs illegally, Tai and his colleagues asked him to go to the police headquarters for further procedures. But, the man sped on his motorbike to run away.

The officer was killed in an accident on the way to chase the runaway, which has been supposed to be deliberately caused by the man, who was then identified as a drug addict.

The case is under further investigation.

Vietnamplus