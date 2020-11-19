PM provides 4,303 tons of rice to flood-hit provinces





Under the PM’s decision, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Finance were in charge of synthesizing households in need of rice support. It is important that the people’s committees of the food- battered provinces will receive and promptly deliver rice to residents as soon as possible.The Vietnamese PM also asked the authorities of the flood hit provinces to urgently recover and resolve consequences of storm Molave, which was one of the most violent typhoons hitting Vietnam over the past 20 years. The storm triggered huge floods and landslides, leaving 80 dead and missing, damaging hundreds of houses, more than 170,000 rooftops, schools, traffic and irrigation works, dyke systems, etc.PM Phuc asked the localities to first repair schools for pupils to return to school, remove uprooted trees and sanitize the environment to prevent from the outbreak of epidemics.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong