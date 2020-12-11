PM receives outgoing New Zealand Ambassador

During a reception in Hanoi for the ambassador on December 10, PM Phuc expressed his thanks to New Zealand PM for his active contributions to ASEAN’s cooperation areas, especially in national defence.



He affirmed that ties between Vietnam and New Zealand have always been close at all levels in various areas, adding that Vietnam wants to learn from New Zealand’s experience in startups and innovation, as well as in the preservation of culture and good learning environment.



The Vietnamese leader said two-way trade between the two nations, at over 1 billion USD, does not match their potential, and wished that both nations would continue tapping their strengths to lift the figure in the coming time.



Hailing New Zealand’s control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Vietnamese Government has been striving to curb its spread and protect people’s safety.



Ambassador Matthews said the year 2020 marks the 45th anniversary of Vietnam – New Zealand diplomatic ties and congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair during the year.



New Zealand wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience in organising online conferences, she said, adding that the upgrade of bilateral ties has been a testament to the close and trustworthy ties between the two nations.



According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has offered chances to New Zealand firms to step up investment in Vietnam.



The ambassador said in education, the two countries’ universities have upheld the spirit of innovation in investment and training. She hoped that in the near future, more Vietnamese officials and students will continue studying in New Zealand.



She offered sympathy to people in central Vietnam over the serious losses caused by recent flooding, and said New Zealand wants to continue working with Vietnam on disaster prevention and control.