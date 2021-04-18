PM requests efforts to deal with floods in northern mountainous region

Water level of Nam Liep stream in Minh Luong, Lao Cai province rising due to floods. (Photo: VNA) In the dispatch to the People’s Committees of the six northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Yen Bai, Son La, Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang, the Central Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Control, National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, and relevant ministries and agencies, the PM extended his condolences to families of the victims, and asked the local authorities to help locals fix houses and clean the environment, and provide them with food and essential goods.



He also asked the localities to keep a close watch on developments of floods and rains, and to review and assess the safety of homes, especially areas with a high risk of flash floods and landslides, while standing ready forces, vehicles, and equipment to deal with any circumstances that may happen.

The media will continue to provide information on developments of the natural disaster, damage, and response efforts, according to the dispatch.