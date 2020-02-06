PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreak

As the outbreak may linger on, the PM ordered authorities to actively and proactively address it on all fronts, from health care to diplomacy, national defence-security, and socio-economy.

The government advocates giving up several economic interests to protect health and lives of the people, he said, adding that the entire political system must involve in the effort.

He asked for raising public awareness on preventing the spread of the outbreak while boosting trade with China and other countries.

The Steering National Committee and local authorities were urged to call on the people to wear masks in public places, enhance disinfection in crowd areas, as well as continue delaying unnecessary meetings.

The PM highlighted the need to restructure production, consumption and credit for socio-economic development in the new context.

He asked the nationwide administrative system, from the central to local levels, to fulfill assigned tasks this year, emphasising the importance of law building and administrative reform this year, stabilising macro-economy, and facilitating production and trade to propel growth.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment was required to issue new quarterly and yearly growth scenarios for sectors, and flexibly adopt macro financial, monetary and trade policies to promptly respond to negative developments amid the outbreak.

The leader ordered strictly punishing stockpiling goods for price hikes while stepping up the fight against smuggling and trade frauds.

Ministers and Chairs of municipal and provincial People’s Committees were held responsible for accelerating public investment, conducting open and transparent biddings online, and soon submitting the draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships investment to the National Assembly for approval.