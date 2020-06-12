PM requires to speed up investment projects nationwide

Prime Minister urged the Ministry to speed up progress of investment projects as well as do the upgrade and routine maintenance work on traffic infrastructure including the North- South highway in the eastern direction, Long Thanh International Airport, the runways in Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat and the third terminal in Tan Son Nhat Airport.



Moreover, the Ministry was tasked to complete and open major traffic projects comprising Hanoi-based Cat Linh -Ha Dong urban railway to the public this year. If there is any hiccups along the way of the project, the Ministry should report to the National Assembly for solutions.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to enhance supervision of traffic order with focus on drunk drivers, drivers without helmets. Police departments should impose harsh penalties on those violate lane and traffic light regulations through surveillance camera system.

Additionally, traffic police should cooperate with other police forces to combat crimes such as illegal motorbike rate to keep social order for the 13th national Party Congress.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong