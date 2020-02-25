PM stresses need to protect people’s health, life amid COVID-19

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Hanoi, the leader further stressed that continuing to protect the people’s health and life is a do-or-die job, and also a focus of the work of the government in the current context.



He highlighted that the resolve and involvement of the whole political system in the fight have yielded initial fruits that win the trust from the people and the international community, describing the disease as a major test to not only the health sector but also other authorities and localities.

Besides, the leader also pointed out a number of shortcomings in the fight like the subjective attitude and low capacity of various localities. He agreed to issue another directive on strengthening the fight and stressed that production and business must be pushed up so as to ensure social stability.

As for the resumption of the schooling for students, PM Phuc said the decision must be made on the basis of the concrete development of the epidemic in the world in a subsequent meeting of the cabinet scheduled for the end of this week

