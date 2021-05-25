PM suggests forming COVID-19 vaccine fund

Donations to and use of the fund must be transparent, the leader told a meeting between the permanent Government members and a number of ministries and agencies regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting

He ordered quickly accessing vaccine sources, stepping up vaccine study and production, and rolling out suitable vaccination plans.

The pandemic has still been under control in Vietnam, the PM said, noting that COVID-19 prevention and control measures have contributed to the success of the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

“This reflects that Vietnam is on the right track and has taken suitable actions in response to the pandemic,” Chinh said.

He, however, pointed out difficulties and limitations in the pandemic fight, especially at industrial parks and in terms of management during and after quarantine.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said most of the COVID-19 cases detected during the fourth wave that began in the country in late April are associated with industrial parks.

COVID-19 variants first found in India and the UK have also been reported in Vietnam since the latest outbreak, he said.

Long said the fourth pandemic wave is more complex and would last longer than the previous ones. However, it has been basically contained in most of localities.