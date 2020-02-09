PM: Thua Thien-Hue must quickly overcome nCoV impact

Speaking at a working session with provincial leading officials, the government leader stressed that they must show stronger determination in the work, especially in the field of tourism which is a key economic sector of the province, to accomplish the tasks set for this year.

He also ordered local authorities to work out concrete plans to implement a resolution of the Political Bureau on the building and development of Thua Thien-Hue to 2030, with a vision to 2045, pledging that the government will support the province in the work.

During the session, PM Phuc also agreed with many proposals by local authorities and spoke highly of the province’s efforts in fighting the ongoing nCoV outbreak to maintain the development of the tourism sector.

One of the country’s top tourist destinations frequented all the year round by a large number of visitors from both inside and outside the country, yet Thua Thien-Hue has so far not detected any nCoV-positive cases. Provincial authorities have taken many prompt and effective measures to fight the outbreak right from the beginning of the epidemic.