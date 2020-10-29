PM urges prompt rescue efforts after severe landslide hits central province

The dispatch was sent to the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Defence Minister, the Commander of Military Zone 5, and the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province.



It was issued right after the landslide ravaged Tra Leng commune, Nam Tra My district, on October 28 evening, burying many local residents.



The PM requested the disaster response committee, military forces and local authorities to coordinate with relevant forces, and use any measure necessary to promptly rescue the victims.