PM urges Tien Giang to complete Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway

PM Phuc requested authorities of the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang and the main contractor of expressway project to open to traffic this year as per schedule and the whole project must be finished by 2021. All related bodies must think about measures to speed up the project.



Simultaneously, the PM ordered Tien Giang authorities and the Ministry of Transport to re-assess people’s travel demand in Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) 2021 from which investor and contractor must re-route temporary line for travelling in the expressway in case that traffic congestion happen in the National Highway 1A.

The PM also asked Tien Giang authorities and investors to make agreement on toll collection on the highway according to the present regulations.

Moreover, Tien Giang should soon build the My Thuan 2 bridge and the My Thuan – Can Tho expressway scheduled to start in December 2020 to ensure synchronous connection with the Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway.

Mr. Phuc wanted to the Can Tho – Ca Mau highway should be top priority in the plan for medium-term public investment in the period 2021-2025 in combination with calling for social contribution in order to finish the HCMC - Trung Luong- My Thuan - Can Tho - Ca Mau expressway.

Investors of the Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway should mobilize all resources to speed up progress and ensure the project’s quality so that it can be open to traffic in December.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong