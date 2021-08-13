PM: Vietnam may have home-grown vaccine in September

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He said apart from purchasing and importing vaccines, Vietnam is stepping up the transfer of vaccine production technology, and vaccine research and production at home in an effort to secure vaccines as many as and as soon as possible for its people.

Vaccine research and technological transfer plays an important role, the Government leader said, stressing this is a major policy of the Party and the State, for which the public have great expectations.

The Ministry of Health and relevant agencies reported that two homegrown Covid-19 vaccines - Nano Covax developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, and COVIVAC by Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) - have entered clinical trials.

The meeting also looked into the pace of the transfer of production technologies of vaccines from the US, Japan and Russia.

Vietnam may be able to produce a Covid-19 vaccine in September. (Photo: VNA)

The scientists and relevant units promised to make efforts to speed up the work as fast as possible, while seriously observing professional and scientific procedures and regulations.

They expressed their support of the Government’s view on ensuring fair access to all vaccines, and affirmed the efficacy of all the licensed vaccines in Vietnam.

PM Chinh stressed that all relevant ministries and agencies must do their best to facilitate the process of vaccine research and technology transfer, particularly in terms of administrative procedures.

The PM also ordered close coordination between relevant sides under the coordination and management of the health ministry, and called for concerted efforts to fulfill the target of having home-grown vaccines.

